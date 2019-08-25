Home

Olga Munoz
Olga Munoz Obituary
August 23, 2019
Sr. Olga Munoz, FMA, born in a family of five children and native of Dolores, TX, died peacefully at the age of 94, August 23, 2019 at the Provincial House of the Salesian Sisters in San Antonio, TX. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and her religious community, the Salesian Sisters. Sr. Olga will be remembered by all those she joyfully served mainly in Laredo and San Antonio, TX, as well as in Austin and California. Some can testify that Sr. Olga's teaching was competent, professional, and her rapport with adminis- tration, faculty and students was always not only professional, but very dedicated and loving. Her devotion to Jesus and Mary was life-giving for herself and for everyone who was blessed to have known her.

Visitation begins Sunday, August 25 at 5:00 P.M. The Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M. The Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Monday, August 26 at 10:00 A.M. Committal services and interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2, San Antonio. All services will be held at the Salesian Sisters' Provincial House, 6019 Buena Vista St. San Antonio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vocation Program of the Salesian Sisters, 6019 Buena Vista St., San Antonio, TX 78237.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019
