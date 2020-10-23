1/
OLGA O. DE LEON
Olga O. De Leon, 83 went to be with her Lord on October 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Rodolfo; son, Roland. Olga is survived by her sister and brother –in law: Margaret and Alfonso, brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Rosa, son: David, grandchild: David II, great-grandchild: David III; daughter: Debra and partner Ulyssica, step-grandchildren: Tabitha and Thomas; additional brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held at Roy Akers on October 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the rosary to be recited at 7:00. On October 26, 2020, the Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m.

Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe, with interment to follow at San Fernando II.



Published in Express-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
OCT
25
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
2102267201
