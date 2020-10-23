Olga O. De Leon, 83 went to be with her Lord on October 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Rodolfo; son, Roland. Olga is survived by her sister and brother –in law: Margaret and Alfonso, brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Rosa, son: David, grandchild: David II, great-grandchild: David III; daughter: Debra and partner Ulyssica, step-grandchildren: Tabitha and Thomas; additional brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held at Roy Akers on October 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the rosary to be recited at 7:00. On October 26, 2020, the Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m.

Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe, with interment to follow at San Fernando II.