March 22, 1962 - August 8, 2019
Olga Rodriguez Luna, born March 22, 1962, entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2019, at the age of 57. She loved to go to the Kickapoo Casino to gamble, but most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Olga loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always willing to help those in need and cared about everyone that crossed her path. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Fernando Q. Luna; parents Jesse and Eulalia Rodriguez; sister Sylvia Rodriguez; brother-in-law Armando Luna; and In-laws Guadalupe G. and Maria Luisa Luna. Olga will be dearly missed by her sons Fernando Luna Jr. (Meagan), Joe Angel Luna, and John Paul Luna (Brenda); grandchildren Dominic, Nathan, Elijah, Imilie, Brooklyn, John Jr., and Kaitlynn; and siblings Virginia Pelayo, Janie Arizola, Beatrice Reyes, and Juan Rodriguez. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 9:15am on Thursday, August 15, 2019 for a 10am Mass at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019