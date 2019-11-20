|
Olga went to be with the Lord November 17, 2019. Born in Bessmay, Texas, on April 14, 1920, she was the daughter of Frank and Annie (Hanicak) Foyt. Both her parents' imigrated from Czechoslovakia at an early age and neither could speak English, but learned quickly.
As their children started school, their mother told Olga and her siblings America was their home and they must learn English. Olga was faithful in serving the Lord with Castle Hills Baptist church for over 60 years and will be truly missed by all the lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Chester A. Slimp, Jr.; her parents, Frank and Annie Foyt; her sisters, Pauline Foyt and Vera Ann Siraki; her brothers, Anton Foyt and John Foyt; brothers-in-law, Ernest Siraki, Sr., Cecil Ellison and sister-in-law Minnie Foyt. She is survived by her sister, Clara Marie
Ellison, her sister-in-law Annette Foyt Harris, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services for Mrs. Slimp will be held at Sunset Funeral home on Friday November 22, 2019 with Visitation at 11am, Funeral Service at 12pm and a Gathering of Fellowship to conclude from 1-3:30 pm.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2019