Olga Spanley Obituary
November 9, 1947 - September 14, 2019
Olga Spanley, age 71, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on September 14, 2019. Olga was born on November 9, 1947 in Benavides, TX to Alberto and Elodia Garza. Olga proudly managed and owned G & S Auto Service for 20 years alongside her husband and best friend Jerry. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, aunt and loyal friend who will be dearly missed.

Olga was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Grace and her brother Johnny. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years Jerry, her daughters Yvonne (Patrick) O'Connor, Jacqueline (Steve) Garcia and Gina Mejia, her grandchildren Patrick O'Connor, Joseph O'Connor, Victoria (Garcia) Morua, Stephanie Garcia, Cynthia Garcia, Edward Mejia, and Logan Mejia, great granddaughter Elliana Grace Morua, sister Frances, brothers Albert and Eloy and a host of friends from every period of her life.

Visitation for Mrs. Spanley will be on Wednesday September 25th from 5-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home with a 6 pm Rosary. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, September 26th at 11:30 am at St. Monica's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019
