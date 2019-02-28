Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga T. Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olga T. Moore Obituary
September 28, 1942 - February 26, 2019
Olga T. Moore went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 76.

She was born on September 28, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to Carlos and Santos Vargas.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Carlos Vargas Jr.

She is survived by her beloved Husband of 56 years, Benny Moore Sr.; her children, Cynthia Sepulveda, Albert T. Treviño, Benny Moore Jr. (Angie), Terry Guerrero (Ken); grandchildren, Hector Jr, Lynette, Bryan, Amanda, & Tabitha; siblings, Roger & sister-in-law, Gerri, & Ann; as well as numerous family & friends.

A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castle Ridge Mortuary
Download Now