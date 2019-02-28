|
|
September 28, 1942 - February 26, 2019
Olga T. Moore went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 76.
She was born on September 28, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to Carlos and Santos Vargas.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Carlos Vargas Jr.
She is survived by her beloved Husband of 56 years, Benny Moore Sr.; her children, Cynthia Sepulveda, Albert T. Treviño, Benny Moore Jr. (Angie), Terry Guerrero (Ken); grandchildren, Hector Jr, Lynette, Bryan, Amanda, & Tabitha; siblings, Roger & sister-in-law, Gerri, & Ann; as well as numerous family & friends.
A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 28, 2019