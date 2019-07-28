|
July 19, 1925 - July 21, 2019
Oliver R. "Ollie" Crawford, age 94, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on July 19, 1925 in Amarillo, Texas to George Crawford and Belle Allston. Ollie dedicated his life to creating a strong national defense based on a powerful United States Air Force, and embodied the virtues of patriotism, exceptional citizenship and selfless service to others and our Nation.
Ollie enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII as an aviation student at the age of 18, earning his wings and commission early in 1945. He served in the United States Army Air Corps Reserve, later the United States Air Force Reserve until 1957. He remained affiliated with his first operational fighter aircraft, the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, for the next 60 years.
Ollie was a charter member of the Air Force Association, formed in 1946, later becoming President, then Chairman of the Board. While President of AFA, he used his influence to form the Air Force Memorial Foundation. His efforts culminated in the October 2006 dedication of the superb Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C. General T. Michael Moseley, USAF Chief of Staff, stated: "without Ollie, there would not be an Air Force Memorial."
Ollie held numerous aviation related positions, including: President, American Airpower Heritage Flying Museum, Chairman, American Airpower Heritage Foundation and Trustee, Aerospace Education Foundation. A life member of the Confederate Air Force and command pilot, Ollie served as a member of the General Staff (Board of Directors) from 1993 to 2000. He served as Co-Chairman of the American combat Airman Hall of Fame from 1997 to 2011. In 2005, the American Combat Airman Hall of Fame presented him the Spirit of Flight Award and on March 20, 2010 was the first inductee into the Commemorative Air Force Hall of Fame.
Ollie received numerous honors, including the Commanders Cross of the Order of Merit from the President of West Germany in 1972. He was awarded the country's highest civilian award and the peace time equivalent of the Blue Max. For meritorious service while President of the Air Force Association, he was awarded the United States Air Force Exceptional Service Award twice, in 1992 and 2008. On June 10, 2000, Crawford was inducted into the Gathering of Eagles at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. In 2003, he was selected by U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff as one of 100 Eagles to be honored in the celebration of the 100th anniversary of First Flight. On November 3, 2008, he received the National Aviation Association Elder Statesman Award.
Ollie's career placed him in positions of authority in business, politics, and the armed forces. As an officer of Time Life, Inc., he used his vision and energy to become the "go to" guy for a broad cross-section of civil and military aviation, in part by logging more than 13,000 hours in nearly 100 different types of aircraft. A noted aviation entrepreneur, he formed Crawford Technical Services Inc. in Austin, Texas in 1974.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Belle Crawford; and his eldest daughter, Lynda Crawford. Ollie is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Crawford; son, Alan R. Crawford and wife Sherri of Lake Buchanan, TX; daughter Carolyn Pederson of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren Melynda Hurst, Oliver C. Bonney and wife Sammi, Christina McDowell and husband Brandon, Alan R. Crawford II and wife Cordy, and Jeremy Pederson and wife Sharon; and great-grandchildren Tyler Hurst, Hunter Hurst, Cole Hurst, Benjamin Bonney, Ainsley McDowell, Ellison McDowell, Jaxon McDowell, Raelyn Crawford, Jamison Crawford and Joe Pederson; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anthony Tolcher and Dr. Michael Lichtenstein; Hope Hospice Nurse, Cindy Hindman; and special caregivers Sharon Decker, Letitia Riojas and Eliza Rodriquez.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
MONDAY, AUGUST 5, 2019
11:30 A.M.
ALAMO HEIGHTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
825 EAST BASSE ROAD
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ; San Antonio Pets Alive or a .
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019