Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church

Olivia De La O


1932 - 2020
Olivia De La O Obituary

Olivia De La O born in San Antonio, Texas on October 15, 1932; went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2020; at the age of 87. Rosary will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with a procession from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020
