April 24,1930 - April 22, 2019
Olivia Eisenhauer, born April 24, 1930, departed her earthly life on April 22, 2019. Olivia loved to teach and continued to teach as a Professor at Palo Alto College in San Antonio, TX. She retired from The San Antonio College District, only to return and continue teaching two more times. She took education very seriously, as she herself had graduated with honors from UT Austin with a bachelor's degree. Later in life after raising her children, she went on to complete her Master's Degree in Psychology at St Mary's University.
Olivia believed most in peace, democracy, and equal rights for all. She was a farmer and loved the "EARTH" and Most of Its Creatures! She was preceded in death by her mother, father and daughter Olivia Elise Phillips. Olivia leaves to cherish her memories, her children; Celia Phillips (Jesse Miller), Leah Phillips-Harold (Jim Harold) and Clay Phillips (Terry Phillips); 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, numerous other loving family and friends. She was a strong amazing woman and will be greatly missed.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019