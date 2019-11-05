|
|
Olivia G. Lomas, born October 12, 1924 to Jose and Senovia Gonzalez, passed away on October 30, 2019. Olivia had an enthusiasm for life and loved her family deeply.
She is preceded in death by her husband Eusebio Lomas Sr., daughters Aurora Davila and Elsa Lomas. Olivia is survived by her children Olivia Salazar (Samuel), Gloria Gonzalez (David), Sandra Trevino (Joe), Hermenegildo Lomas (Cristina A.), Jose Lomas (Estella), Gilberto Lomas (Katherine), Pablo Lomas (Maria), and Eusebio Lomas Jr. (Pauline), numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Brookehill Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. The procession will depart at 10:30 AM for an 11:00 AM Mass, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Clare Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at First Memorial Park. For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section. Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 5, 2019