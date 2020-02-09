|
Olivia Garcia, age 79, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born February 12, 1940 in Guanica, Puerto Rico, to Carmen Maria Martinez and Herminio Toro. Olivia devoted her life to her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking large family meals and being involved with her community. She is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. Olivia is survived by her husband of 55 years Candido Garcia Jr.; sons Candido Garcia III and wife Carmen Celeste, Carlos Garcia and wife Laura; daughters Maria Morrison and husband Sean, Carmen King and husband Sean; grandchildren Michael, Jamie, Chelsea, Emily, Clay, Nolan, Ryan, and Cecilia Garcia, Karina and Isabella Garcia, Ian and Olivia Morrison, and Miranda and Griffin King; sister Eva Aviles; brother Eliud Toro; sister-in-law Evi Garcia; as well as numerous extended family members and a lifetime of friends.MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 20202:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
