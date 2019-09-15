Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
3907 Harry Wurzbach Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Olivia H. Fauley


1940 - 2019
Olivia H. Fauley Obituary
10/2/1940 - 9/6/2019
Olivia H. Fauley, age 78, went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1940 in Fort Davis, Texas. Olivia had a passion for baking, collections of various types, and bowling. She was a beloved wife, stepmother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be dearly missed.

Olivia was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Magdalena Hartnett; her

husband, Jim Fauley; and her stepdaughter, Christine McCall. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Elizabeth Fauley; her siblings, Alice Calderon, Theresa Hernandez, Arlene Imken, Roselia Gwinn and her husband, Larry; Jim Hartnett and his wife, Elizabeth; niece, Debbie Hernandez, who was her nurse; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 16th from 6-9 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, September 17th at 11:30 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church; 3907 Harry Wurzbach Rd.; San Antonio, TX 78209 with burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 15, 2019
