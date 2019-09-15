|
10/2/1940 - 9/6/2019
Olivia H. Fauley, age 78, went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1940 in Fort Davis, Texas. Olivia had a passion for baking, collections of various types, and bowling. She was a beloved wife, stepmother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be dearly missed.
Olivia was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Magdalena Hartnett; her
husband, Jim Fauley; and her stepdaughter, Christine McCall. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Elizabeth Fauley; her siblings, Alice Calderon, Theresa Hernandez, Arlene Imken, Roselia Gwinn and her husband, Larry; Jim Hartnett and his wife, Elizabeth; niece, Debbie Hernandez, who was her nurse; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 16th from 6-9 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, September 17th at 11:30 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church; 3907 Harry Wurzbach Rd.; San Antonio, TX 78209 with burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 15, 2019