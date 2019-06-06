|
July 2, 1939 - June 2, 2019
Olivia Loza, born July 2, 1939, entered eternal rest on June 2, 2019 at the blessed age of 79. She went peacefully, surrounded by her family and their priest Fr. Eric Ritter together in prayer. She has reunited in Heaven with her husband of over 50 years whom she dearly missed, Rudy Loza Sr.; parents Luis and Olivia Vasquez and brother Joe Vasquez. She was deeply loved and will be greatly remembered by her children Ernest Lozano (Charles Keyton) and Rudy Loza Jr. (Erica Loza); her beloved grandchildren Rudy Loza III, Gabriel Loza, Alexandria Loza, Liana Villagran; sister-in-law Lupe Pena; brother Luis Vasquez; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Grandma Loza was truly a one-of-a-kind fashionista, full of life and a love for shopping. She had a big heart and an unwavering love for her family, especially her adored grandchildren. She will always be loved and will forever be in our hearts
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at St. Luke Catholic Church, (4603 Manitou Rd., 78228). Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Services will conclude on Saturday.
Published in Express-News on June 6, 2019