Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Loza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Loza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olivia Loza Obituary
July 2, 1939 - June 2, 2019
Olivia Loza, born July 2, 1939, entered eternal rest on June 2, 2019 at the blessed age of 79. She went peacefully, surrounded by her family and their priest Fr. Eric Ritter together in prayer. She has reunited in Heaven with her husband of over 50 years whom she dearly missed, Rudy Loza Sr.; parents Luis and Olivia Vasquez and brother Joe Vasquez. She was deeply loved and will be greatly remembered by her children Ernest Lozano (Charles Keyton) and Rudy Loza Jr. (Erica Loza); her beloved grandchildren Rudy Loza III, Gabriel Loza, Alexandria Loza, Liana Villagran; sister-in-law Lupe Pena; brother Luis Vasquez; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Grandma Loza was truly a one-of-a-kind fashionista, full of life and a love for shopping. She had a big heart and an unwavering love for her family, especially her adored grandchildren. She will always be loved and will forever be in our hearts

SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at St. Luke Catholic Church, (4603 Manitou Rd., 78228). Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Services will conclude on Saturday.
Published in Express-News on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.