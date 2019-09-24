|
September 18, 2019 Olivia Martinez Alonzo, went to join God and her family in heaven on September 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Fernandez; her parents Antonia & Leonardo Alonzo Sr. and her brothers, Leonardo Jr. and Angel.
Olivia was a proud Civil Servant at Kelly Air Force Base for 37yrs.
No words can fully express our sadness at the loss of our dear "Mother", daughter, sister, Tia, and friend. Olivia's larger than life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person she encountered along her journey. She was a loving role model and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her Mija Yvette (Steven), sister Daria (Ray); brother Alejandro (Rose Marie); sister-in-law Juanita (Leonardo Jr); nieces Janell, Yvonne, Marissa, Janette; nephews Leonardo III, Marcos, Miguel, Alex Jr., Andy and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
The Family would especially like to thank Elena, Maria and Tomas. Thank You for all of the patience, compassion, and love that you so selflessly gave her every day. You were truly her Guardian Angels here on earth.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, Sept 26, 2019 at Holy Rosary Parish, 159 Camino Santa Maria, 78228. Interment will follow at San Fernando #2, 746 Castroville Rd, 78237.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 24, 2019