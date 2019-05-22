|
March 5, 1935 - May 6, 2019
Olivia Rodriguez Paiz went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on March 5, 1935 in San Antonio, to Juan Rodriguez and Margarita Arias. Mrs. Paiz was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenedy Paiz, Sr.; daughter, Norma Ann Cortinas; sons, George Joel Paiz, Paul Anthony Paiz, Cesar Paiz. She is survived by her sons, Kenedy Paiz, Jr., John David Paiz (Adela), Robert Louis Paiz (Maria); sisters, Guadalupe R. Sanchez, Estella Rodriguez and Herlinda Robles (Henry Ornelas); daughter-in-law, Irma Paiz; brothers, Ruben Rodriguez (Teresa), George Rodriguez (Salvador Villarreal); 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grand children.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00am at the Basilica of the Little Flower Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 22, 2019