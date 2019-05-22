Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little Flower Catholic Church
171 Polo Inn Rd
El Paso, TX 79915
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels North
Rosary
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels North
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of the Little Flower Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Paiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Rodriguez Paiz


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olivia Rodriguez Paiz Obituary
March 5, 1935 - May 6, 2019
Olivia Rodriguez Paiz went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on March 5, 1935 in San Antonio, to Juan Rodriguez and Margarita Arias. Mrs. Paiz was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenedy Paiz, Sr.; daughter, Norma Ann Cortinas; sons, George Joel Paiz, Paul Anthony Paiz, Cesar Paiz. She is survived by her sons, Kenedy Paiz, Jr., John David Paiz (Adela), Robert Louis Paiz (Maria); sisters, Guadalupe R. Sanchez, Estella Rodriguez and Herlinda Robles (Henry Ornelas); daughter-in-law, Irma Paiz; brothers, Ruben Rodriguez (Teresa), George Rodriguez (Salvador Villarreal); 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grand children.

SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00am at the Basilica of the Little Flower Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.