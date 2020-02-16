|
Olly Lee Otten, born September 17, 1969, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Olly was the middle son of Elke and Ulrich Otten, both who were originally from Bremen, Germany. Olly will always be joyfully remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his thoughtfulness and care toward others, especially his mother. Olly had a great interest in music, played several instruments, and the Beatles were one of his most favorite bands. Olly's early life was formed around the care of horses, and the love and care of animals formed his sensibilities and care for people in his life. Olly loved his dog, Poochie, whom he adopted as a puppy and raised for fourteen years. Olly loved his father and his brother Mike very much, who both passed in recent times. He is survived by his mother, Elke Otten, his brother, Thomas Otten, and several nieces and nephews. Olly had a strong faith in God, and his faith touched those he loved. Olly will be greatly missed by his friends and family. We will think of Olly when we look at the beautiful night sky, and know that one of those stars has been lit for him. May God grant rest to Olly, and let perpetual light shine on him, and comfort those he loved.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Castle Hills Christian Church, 6209 West Ave San Antonio TX 78213.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020