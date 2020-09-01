Omer Isidore Allard died peacefully at the end of a long and happy life on August 25, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on July 3, 1928 to Edmond Allard and Regina Ledoux Allard and was baptized into the Catholic Church on July 4, 1928. He attended Catholic grade school, public high school, enlisted in the military, and married his beloved wife, Carmella Louise Catania on October 4, 1952.

Omer served twenty-two years in the U.S. Air Force, retired in 1968 and had an eighteen year career at USAA in San Antonio, Texas, retiring from there in 1986. He spent his military and business careers working with computers as a programmer, design analyst, and systems planner.

After his second retirement Omer volunteered as an AARP Tax Aide Consultant for the elderly and as a Catholic Eucharistic Minister at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

He held a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from Incarnate Word University and a Master of Arts degree in Theology from Oblate School of Theology in San Antonio.

Omer was an active member of both St. Pius X and St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Churches in San Antonio and served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4298, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, and the Oblates of Mary Immaculate Associates. He was active in the ACTS Ministry and served on many ACTS Retreat teams.

He was a dedicated long-distance runner and long-standing member of the San Antonio RoadRunners. Omer ran 63 marathons as well as countless shorter races including various Turkey Trots and 10K runs. He enjoyed vacations with his family, camping in their pop-up camper, hiking, and traveling. He was also an avid reader and believed spiritual and mental exercise was as important as physical.

Omer is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Viola and her husband, George; brothers, Reggie and his wife, Peggy, Andy and his wife, Barbara, Bert and his wives, Joan and Carolyn; and his dear wife, Carmella, of 65 years. Omer will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by their three children and their spouses: Annette and Randall Derrick, Amy and Gary Lubbering, and Edmond and Randi Allard. He will also be fondly remembered by his ten grandchildren, their spouses, and twelve great-grandchildren: Jared Derrick and his wife, Kelly; Austin Derrick, his wife, Allison, and their daughter, Redding and son, Dash; Christy Nutter, her husband, Tim, and their sons, Hudson and Bennett, and daughter, Shiloh; Lindsay Molden, her husband, Jaime, and their son, Nikko; Courtney Poole, her husband, Laren, and their sons, Cade and Holden; Emily Ewing, her husband, Zachary, and their daughter, Seraphina and son, Ellison; Elizabeth Allard, Sam Allard and his wife, Grace; Hannah Kozee, her husband, Troy, and their son, John and daughter, Natalie; and Matthew Allard. Omer is also survived by his sister, Kiette Monast; sister-in-law, Mary Heywood; and numerous other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to Oblate School of Theology, 285 Oblate Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78216, Attention: Scholarship Fund; or to ACTS Missions, also at 285 Oblate Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78216.