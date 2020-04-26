Home

ONA FAE WILLIAMSON BOLAND

ONA FAE WILLIAMSON BOLAND Obituary

Ona Fae Williamson Boland, of San Antonio, died peacefully in her sleep April 16, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Casey Boland of Dallas, and KaNin Reese, son-in-law Jason Reese, and her beloved grandson, Gage, of Dunkirk, Maryland. She is also survived by Bo and Pat Williamson, of Katy, Texas, Pat and Bill Sanders of Louise, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews, and adored friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Boland, PhD, her parents, E.A. and Kitty Williamson of Sealy, Texas, and brothers Kenneth Williamson of Brenham, Texas, and Larry Williamson of New Orleans. Ona was a teacher by profession and passion. After stints in Cortez, Colorado and Bangkok, Thailand, she spent most of her career teaching sociology and world history at Churchill High School. Condolences can be received at MissionParks.com

Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020
