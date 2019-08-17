|
|
April 24, 1932 - August 12, 2019
Opal Pearl (Gossett) Anders went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2019, at the age of 87, in Norman, Oklahoma. She was born on April 24, 1932 in Melvin, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Roy Anders, Sr., parents, Elizah Allen and Pearl May Gossett. Opal is survived by her loving children, Raymond Roy Anders, Jr. (Deborah) and Linda Pfiefer (Roger); 4 grandchildren, Ray, Karen, Casey and Lacy, and 7 great-grandchildren. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:00 am. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 17, 2019