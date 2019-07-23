|
July 20, 2019
On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Opal Springs Hahn passed from this life at the age of 95 years, 14 weeks and three days. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Franklin; parents, Elmer and Ora Springs of Stockdale; sisters, Ola Terrell, Ruth Irwin, Doris Reddoch, and Audrey Teel all from the San Antonio area. She is survived by her three children, Gerald Wayne Hahn of La Vernia, Sandra Kay Benitez and husband Anthony of San Marcos, and Donna Rae Parker and husband Hal of Kirby. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Melissa Cody and partner Andy Church of New Braunfels, Jeffrey Hahn and wife Misty of Bulverde, Cindy Kinnear and husband Edd of Honolulu, Michael Benitez and wife Racheal of San Marcos, and Chase and Clayton Parker both from San Antonio. Opal also adored her thirteen great grandchildren, Blair and Jacob Cody, Wesley Church, Tanner and Karalynn Hahn, Cassie Herrington, Susannah, Halle and Abby Kinnear, Sam and Dallas Benitez, and Logan and Clay Nelson. She also loved her many nieces and nephews and their children. She loved spending time with all her family.
Opal was born at the family home just south of Seguin, Texas adjacent to Dugger Cemetery. The family moved to several locations but settled in the sand hills north of Stockdale. Opal graduated from Seguin High school and moved to San Antonio where she worked at Kelly AFB during and after the war, and ended up completing a long and successful career in accounting until retiring from Randolph AFB. It was at Kelly AFB she met a returning soldier, Franklin, and was married in 1948 at the age of 24. Opal was a member of the La Vernia Primitive Baptist Church, having been a faithful member until health could not allow attendance. Her pastimes included dominoes and card games with friends and family (especially her sisters); frequent trips to Rockport with her children, and spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. She played high school basketball and was on the Kelly AFB team, bowled on many leagues, and was an excellent seamstress. She was a warm, quick-witted and generous woman of inestimable grace, having touched the lives of many with her simple charm and unwavering hope. Visitation will be held at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas on Tuesday July 23 at 6:00pm-8:00pm.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
10:00am
Finch Funeral Chapel,
La Vernia
Interment will follow at Dugger Cemetery on Hwy 123 in Seguin, Texas. Anthony Benitez will be officiant of the services.
