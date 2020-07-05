Oralia Flores Ponce age 89 of San Antonio, Texas was called to rest peacefully on July 1, 2020. She has begun her new journey with the Lord.She was preceded in death by parents, Victor Flores, Manuela Maldonado Flores; husband, Adolfo E. Ponce, Sr.; sister, Socorro F. Trevino. She is survived by Daughter; Diane P. Peña; Son, Adolph Ponce, (Norma B. Ponce). Grandchildren, Carlos Peña, III (Barbara DeZamacona), Ashley Marie Ponce, Danielle R. Peña (Shelby Murton-Peña), Frank Anthony Ponce (Charity Williams Ponce). Great Grandchildren, Christopher Bailey Masker, Gavin Reed Masker, Zachary James Hernandez, Aiden James Peña, Andrew Paul Peña. Sisters, Eva Carola Arizola, Francisca Armida Flores; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved very much.Oralia was born in Morelos, Coahuila Mexico, on June 18, 1931 and she and her family moved to the United States in 1945. She met and married the love of her life, Adolfo Ponce and were married over 50 years. One of her biggest accomplishments was becoming a United State citizen of which she was most proud!When Oralia's children were young, the phrase "stay-at-home-mom" didn't exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the era, Oralia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She always placed her family as her number one priority. She worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for her children. She always ensured her children were safe, healthy, and happy.She had a gentle spirit and will be greatly missed by her family and friends!FUNERAL SERVICESVisitation will begin on Wednesday, July 8, at 3:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 5:00 p.m. by Deacon Nichols at Angelus Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 9, at 1:00 p.m. St. Luke's Catholic Church.

In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask all to wear

a mask and practice social distancing. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com