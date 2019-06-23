|
January 25, 1922 - June 16, 2019
Orel Homer Douglass, Jr. passed away into the arms of his Lord and Savior on June 16, 2019, in Converse, Texas. He was born on January 25, 1922, in Ochelata, Oklahoma, to Orel Homer Douglass, Sr. and Mary Magdalena Lonsinger. Orel was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Neatis Carroll Douglass; brother, Carl Douglass; and son-in-law, Gregory Womack. He is survived by his daughters, Leza Womack, Sue Hooker (Lewis) and Cheryl West; grandchildren, Emma Womack, Ellie Womack, Douglass Hooker, Daniel Hooker, Shane Streepy, Angela West and Amber West-Davis. Orel was a proud WWII veteran, graduate of Northeastern State University, loving father and grandfather, devoted member of Northridge Park Baptist Church, and retired Metallurgist from Kelly AFB.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A celebration of Orel's life will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:00am at First Baptist Church, 1401 Pat Booker Rd., Universal City, TX 78148. Interment service will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019