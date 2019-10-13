|
|
Oris H. Koch, age 96, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Oris was born December 14, 1922 in Kendalia, Texas to Harry Koch and Viola Bremer Pehl. Oris was a U.S. Air Force veteran; graduated from Trinity University; then worked in labor relations at Kelly Air Force Base where he received the award for Meritorious Civilian Service. Oris was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Ruby Lee Pitman. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Norma Myrle Koch; sons, Bradford W. Koch (wife Kathy) and Barry W. Koch; step-grandchildren Charles Smith and Crystal Marentes; brother-in-law David Forte (wife Mary); sisters-in-law Diane Schoenfeld (husband Orville) and Leila Bliss. A private graveside service was held at Mission Burial Park North. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019