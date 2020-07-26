Orlando C Munoz born March 3 1946 - July 17 2020 and JoAnn G Munoz born December 1 1951- July 13 2020. Orlando and JoAnn joined each other in heaven after 48 years of marriage together. Orlando and JoAnn are survived by their two daughters Krystal and Catherine Munoz; mother Josephine Galindo. Brothers and sisters Domingo and Paulette Munoz; Roy Munoz; Diana and Robert Valdez; Julie and Andrew Martinez; Josie and Jerry Pecina; Janie and Jim Falcone and all their families.

Orlando and JoAnn both met at a young age of 13 and have been inseparable ever since. They both attended San Antonio College and together joined a career in the United States Air Force where Orlando retired after over 30 plus years. Orlando continued working because he loved people and especially loved helping others. He most recently worked for the Alamodome security were he had many friends that he considered family. JoAnn was fully committed to being a wife, mother and daughter and enjoyed gardening, shopping with daughters and caring for family. There are no words to describe how deeply they will be missed by family friends and all who knew them. Each of my parents had an uncanny ability to reach people deeply, positively and with so much true unconditional love. Both JoAnn and Orlando lived life to the fullest through simple things like trying new restaurants together and spending time with family and friends. All who have been touched are invited to Ortiz Funeral Home July 28th from 4 to 8 p.m. burial will be at San Fernando Cemetery# 3 at 10:30 a.m. July 29th. Any correspondence,cards or condolences may be sent to 835 Taft Blvd San Antonio Texas 78226.