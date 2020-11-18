1/1
OSCAR E. GUAJARDO
1945 - 2020
Oscar E. Guajardo age 75 of San Antonio, Texas passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.

He was born on March 20, 1945 to Emilio Guajardo and Eva Carrillo Guajardo in Austin, Texas. He was a loving husband over 53 years to Alma Perez Guajardo of Pearsall, Texas. Oscar lived life to the fullest every day. He was a kindhearted, loving and dedicated, husband and father. After over 40 years of service with the US Postal Service, Oscar retired and enjoyed even more time doing what he loved which was spending time with his loving family and friends, reading, farming, and all sports, especially baseball.

He was always opened to new adventures and very recently enjoyed a deep-sea fishing experience with his cousin Julian of Houston, Texas. Oscar always cherished life and counted his many blessings.

Oscar was preceded in death by his father, Emilio Guajardo and nephew John Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife Alma Guajardo; children, Cecilia and Gregory Guajardo (Christina); mother, Eva Guajardo; sisters Anna Guajardo Anderson (Dave) and Becky Guajardo Kennelly (Mike). Pallbearers for the service will be Frank Perez, Basillio Perez, Jr., Jerry Flota, David Anderson, Zachary Anderson, Ross Olfers.

A visitation with family will take place Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Finch Funeral Chapel.

Funeral Service

Friday, November 20, 2020

11:00 AM

Finch Funeral Chapel

13767 Hwy 87

La Vernia, TX 78121

Dc. Paul Gustowski will officiate the services with interment following at Steele Branch Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
