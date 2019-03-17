|
|
March 12, 2019
Oscar L. Camacho Sr. age 91 of San Antonio, entered the celebration of life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He then worked for the San Antonio Light as a Linotype Operator.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Maria de Jesus Camacho and daughter, Carmen. Oscar was a devoted husband and father survived by his children: Stella Camacho, Pauline Vasquez (Richard Vasquez), Oscar (Bill Davis), Catherine Carmona (Robert Carmona), John Thomas, Connie (Gina Pansza), and Rebecca (Bernice Valenzuela); Oscar was most proud of his 9 grandchildren, Patrick, Brenda, Roxann, Michael, Richard A., Robert II, Erica Lauren, Samuel, Addison and 11 great grandchildren.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, March 19, at 6:00 PM with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at the Angelus Chapel. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at 10:30 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
May Oscar rest
in eternal peace!
Condolences may be sent to the Camacho family

Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019