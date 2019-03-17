Home

Oscar Camacho
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Oscar L. Camacho Obituary
March 12, 2019
Oscar L. Camacho Sr. age 91 of San Antonio, entered the celebration of life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He then worked for the San Antonio Light as a Linotype Operator.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Maria de Jesus Camacho and daughter, Carmen. Oscar was a devoted husband and father survived by his children: Stella Camacho, Pauline Vasquez (Richard Vasquez), Oscar (Bill Davis), Catherine Carmona (Robert Carmona), John Thomas, Connie (Gina Pansza), and Rebecca (Bernice Valenzuela); Oscar was most proud of his 9 grandchildren, Patrick, Brenda, Roxann, Michael, Richard A., Robert II, Erica Lauren, Samuel, Addison and 11 great grandchildren.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, March 19, at 6:00 PM with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at the Angelus Chapel. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at 10:30 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

May Oscar rest
in eternal peace!

Condolences may be sent to the Camacho family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019
