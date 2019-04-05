October 22, 1935 - March 31, 2019

Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, Oscar R. Talamantez, was born in Southton, Texas. He died at peace to the hymn, "How Great Thou Art" on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 83. Oscar served in the U.S. Air Force as a Medic for four years during the Korean Conflict. In 1963, he married Martha, and they shared 43 wonderful years until she passed in 2006.



Oscar was a very successful business owner for 47 years, who spoke 3 languages fluently: English, Japanese, and Spanish. He was a very hardworking man, retiring at the age of 70. As a faithful and dedicated member of Mission San Jose Church for more than 70 years, he enjoyed selling raffle tickets, singing in the choir, and working at the festivals. He was also an accomplished, professional musician/music arranger who played saxophone/reeds and founded his own group, the renowned Orchestra Tucan. He played from the 1950's to the 1990's in the US and in Japan. Oscar was an amazing man who cherished his family creating wonderful memories. He will be deeply missed.



Preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Teresa Talamantez; his beloved wife, Martha B. Talamantez. Survived by his children: Amanda Cockrell (Frank); Ronald Talamantez, and Roy Talamantez; grandchildren: Kayla, Kristiana, Roy Jr., and Gunnar Colt; sisters: Ruby Garcia and Agnes Talamantez Carroll (Jim); a close cousin Gilbert Gonzales; and, numerous relatives and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Porter Loring on McCullough.



ROSARY

SUNDAY-APRIL 7, 2019

6:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL



FUNERAL SERVICE

MONDAY- APRIL 8, 2019

11:00AM

MISSION SAN JOSE CATHOLIC CHURCH



Interment in Mission Burial Park South.



