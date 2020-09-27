Osmund "Ozzie" Albert Brynie Jr, born November 7, 1928 passed from this life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 91. Ozzie was born in Aurora, CO and grew up in Des Moines, IA graduating from North High School in 1946. Ozzie obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Oklahoma State University and a Master's in Environmental Management from the University of Texas, San Antonio. Ozzie's profession in engineering took him across the globe while employed as a Civil Service engineer for the United States Airforce. However, with assignments from Frankfurt, Germany to Honolulu, HI they fell in love with the city of San Antonio, TX and decided to make this home in 1968. Ozzie retired as Assistant General Manager for the San Antonio City Water Board in January 1989.

Ozzie's passion in life was his family and spending time with them as much as possible. Always showing up to a family event with sweet tea and a dessert to share. Or if it were the many sporting events for his great grandchildren, he would get there early with his chair so he would be assured a front row seat to cheer on his favorite athlete. Additionally, fixing things came naturally to him so regardless of what it was, if it needed servicing Ozzie was the man for the job and it would be done without even being asked.

Ozzie is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 72 years, Barbara Jeanne Brynie; grandchildren, Jeff Madrid (Alison) and Leslie Childs; great-grandchildren, Austin, Ella and Reese Madrid, Abby and Lily Childs, son in law Albert Madrid, nieces Connie Lind-Fraher, Janice Lind, nephew Steve Lind and many great nieces and nephews that he cared for and loved very much. He was preceded in death by his father Osmund Brynie Sr (1936), mother, Lois Erwin (1994); siblings Thyra Grazier (1988) Kay Haisch (2001), Rosemary Lind (2016) son, Alan Brynie (1971); and daughter, Christine Madrid (2016).

A private service will be held at a later date.

