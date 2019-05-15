|
|
May 10, 2019
Otis A. Boling went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Mr. Boling is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Janice Inez. Survivors include Daughter; Sharon Boling, Son; James O. Boling, Granddaughter; Faith Boling and a Host of Family and Friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Alamo Funeral Home 624 N. Alamo, San Antonio, Texas from 4:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a Funeral Service to begin at 7:00pm.
Published in Express-News on May 15, 2019