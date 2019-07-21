|
August 10, 1938 - July 9, 2019
Otis Jones Sr. was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Leonard and Louise Jones (Johnson).
He's survived by his wife Mollie D. Jones, son Otis Jones Jr.& Denise(Former wife), daughter Nicole McEvoy & Rich(husband), sisters Irene Jackson, Gwendolyn Frye & Whitman (husband), brother ;Charlie Chappell & Tudy (Wife) and six grandchildren Brittany Jones, Natasha Jones, Marcus McEvoy, Malcolm McEvoy, Otis R Jones, and Mykal McEvoy.
Otis is preceded in death by daughter Rose Marie Jones, brother Larry D. Jones, Sisters Vera Ivy, Lueleen Polly (Billy Polk) and, Mary F. Butler.
Otis graduated from Howard High School in 1956, upon graduating he joined the United States Air Force where he remained for the next 29 years and seven months, where he rose to and retired at the grade of Chief Master Sergeant.
In 1961 he met Mollie Dell Williams who was to become his wife. They were married the following year and had three children (Rose, Otis Jr., and Nicole) from this union. During their time together they travelled to Bunker Hill Air Force Base, Indiana, Biggs Air Force Base, Texas, Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Royal Air Force Base Alconbury England, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Royal Air Force Base Upper Heyford, England, and Scott Air Force Base, Illinois (where he retired from the service). Also, during his career, he travelled alone to Saigon, Vietnam, and Osan Air Base, Korea.
During his time at RAF Alconbury, England he became a Mason with Clarence H Beavers Lodge#124 of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Maryland. Upon his death, he was a staunch member of Nero Prince Lodge#126 also of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Maryland, located at RAF Croughton, England. He was elected Worshipful Master of Nero Prince Lodge#126 and John T. Maxey Lodge#74 of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Texas, in San Antonio, Texas. Otis was selected in 1982-1983 by then Grand Master of the MW Prince Hall Grand Master as the District Deputy Grand Master of the United Kingdom (13th District). He was a Scottish Rite Mason of distinction who received his 33rd and last degree in Masonry in 1982. His membership of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry under the auspices of the United Supreme Council, Prince Hall Affiliation, Southern Jurisdiction was the Orient of England's Prince Hall United Consistory#333, RAF Alconbury, England and Samuel Coleridge Taylor Consistory#86, London, England and the Orient of Texas's Lone Star Consistory#113 located in San Antonio, Texas. He served as President, Commander of the Rites England for many years; a position he cherished.
After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as a Civil Servant where he worked at the Base Commissary, Base Exchange, and Air Force Logistics Center as a Contracting Specialist in the grade of GS-12. Where once again he was allowed to see the world traveling to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and China
He was a very passionate man that did anything to help his fellow man. When he wasn't traveling or helping others, he would grab his fishing pole to find a lake and enjoy the thrill of fishing.
Services will be the following:
Viewing Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 5 pm to 8 pm
Funeral Services Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11:30am at
Lewis Funeral Home,
811 S. W. W. White Road
San Antonio TX. 78220
He will be laid to rest Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1:30 pm Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road San Antonio TX. 78209
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019