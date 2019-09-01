Home

MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
310 Seguin St.
La Vernia, TX
View Map
Otto Fritz Strey


1934 - 2019
Otto Fritz Strey Obituary
October 19, 1934 - July 13, 2019
Otto Fritz Strey, Jr. passed away July 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his precious family. He was born October 19, 1934 in Seguin, Texas to Otto and Alvine Strey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ora Ann Strey; son, Otto III and wife, Allison; granddaughter, Natalie and husband, Isaac Martinez; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Emma; brother, Willfloyd Strey and wife, Lillian; sister-in-law, Mary Rose Strey, widow of Otto's brother, Kenneth Strey; godchildren, Becky Galvan, Jackie Strey, and Loretta Corkran; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (310 Seguin St. La Vernia, TX) at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund for the Parrish Hall.
For more information, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019
