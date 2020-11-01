Otto Richter Jr. passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 79. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Otto and Aleen Richter, sisters Rosalie Bolner and Christina Engel. Otto is survived by his wife Patti Richter, children Paul Richter (Ann Richter) and Kathy Garcia (John Garcia), granddaughters Kara and Maya Garcia, sisters Barbara Hajek and Joan Kennedy, brother Tom Richter and numerous nieces and nephews.

Otto was born on September 26, 1941 in San Antonio, TX. He graduated Central Catholic High School and St. Mary's University. He joined the Army as a Lieutenant, attended flight school and served in the Vietnam War. After his return, Otto married Patti in 1966 and joined the family business of ButterKrust Bakeries. There he started on the production line and worked his way up to Vice President of Production. Otto, was a baker through and through, his work was his passion.

Visitation is Monday, November 2 at Mission Park North (3401 Cherry Ridge) from 5-7PM, Rosary to follow.

Funeral Mass is Tuesday, November 3 at St. Mathews Catholic Church (10703 Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio TX, 78230) at 10:00AM, Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.