|
|
Pablo Garcia Lascurain was born and raised in Mexico City, where he earned a law degree from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. He later graduated with a master's degree in economics from Santa Clara University and subsequently began working at Banco Nacional de México in Mexico City. In 1981, he moved to the company's New York agency, where he met his future wife, Laura. Two years later, they married and relocated to San Antonio, where he built a successful career spanning over three and a half decades as a financial advisor, most recently with Wells Fargo Advisors. Pablo passed away on March 17 from complications after surgery. His wife of 37 years, Laura, was at his side, together with their daughter, Anna Cristina, their son, Juan Pablo, their children's fiancés and other close family and friends. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by seven loving siblings in Mexico and their extended families. He was a great car aficionado who enjoyed golf and debating politics. Above all, he was the most loving and caring husband, father, brother and friend, and we will miss him tremendously. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Family and friends are invited. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 19, 2020