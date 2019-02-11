Home

Southside Funeral Home
6301 S. Flores St.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 922-6339
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Templo Gethsemani
519 Commercial Ave.
San Antonio, TX
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Templo Gethsemani
519 Commercial Ave.
San Antonio, TX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Templo Gethsemani
519 Commercial Ave.
San Antonio, TX
Pablo H. Vargas Obituary
06/29/1948 - 01/30/2019
Rev. Pablo H. Vargas was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the age of 70 years. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and served in the Army Reserves for 15 years. Pablo was preceded in death by his parents, Cleofas and Consuelo Vargas; and his siblings, Jesse Vargas, Matilde Campos, Faustino Vargas, Rev. Daniel Vargas, and Olivia Sandoval. Pablo is survived by his loving wife, Juanita T. Vargas; children, Paul Thomas Vargas (Marilyn), Juanita T. Hernandez (Othoniel), Connie Marie Vargas (Luciano Rios); brothers, Elias H. Vargas and Samuel H. Vargas; sister, Lidia V. Martinez; grandchildren, Briana C. Morales (Jose Antonio), Jacob O. Hernandez, Paul Thomas Vargas Jr., Matthew O. Hernandez, Alyssa D. Vargas, Luciano Rios II, and Lauren C. Rios. Visitation will be held at the Templo Gethsemani, 519 Commercial Ave., San Antonio, TX 78211, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the church on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with funeral procession to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for interment. Please visit www.southsidefh.com to view online obituary and express personal condolences. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 11, 2019
