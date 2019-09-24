|
|
August 23, 1942 - September 22, 2019
Pablo J. Gomez entered into Eternal Rest on September 22, 2019, at the age of 77. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on August 23, 1942. Pablo owned his own pest control business for 40 years. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs, not to mention a lover of Tejano music. After a brave 3-year battle with cancer, he was called home to the Lord. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Gomez; daughter, Christine Sosa; parents, Pablo and Nicolaza Gomez; and brothers and sisters. He will be dearly missed by his children, Cynthia L. Ramirez (Ralph), Paul Gomez Jr. (Leticia), Anna Marie Borrego (Robert), Michael Gomez and Michelle Gomez; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Special thanks to the team at Texas Oncology.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Funeral Procession will depart at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Home.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 24, 2019