|
|
September 27, 1932 - March 23, 2019
Our family lost a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin on March 23, 2019. Pablo Ybarra Tejeda (also lovingly known as Uncle Paul or Paul) passed from this life to be with his Lord at the age of 86 years. Wilson County also lost a devoted community servant who had a passion to help his neighbors.
Dad was born at home on September 27, 1932 in Elmendorf, Texas to Jesus G. & Genoveva (Ybarra) Tejeda. He was raised in Elmendorf, Texas where he attended school and also worked with his family farming peanuts and watermelons and raising cattle. He then moved to San Antonio to further his education and graduate from Burbank High School. He was drafted into military service by the US Army in 1949 and served in the Korean War. He then attended college classes during his Military Reserve service.
For most of our father's career he worked as a managerial Civil Service professional, and retired from Kelly Air Force Base in March 2001 after 50 years of employment. While working full time at Kelly he also raised cattle and cared for his land. After retirement our Dad was able to enjoy his passion for cattle ranching full time and over the years his family has been able to share the joys of the land he worked so hard to sustain. In addition, he loyally served many years as a board member of Picosa Water Supply Company. Many of those years as board president.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus G. Tejeda and Genoveva Y. Tejeda; siblings Vidal Tejeda, Sr., Feliz Valdez, Pedro Tejeda, Jesusa Reyes, and Luis Tejeda.
He is survived by former wife and caregiver Luisa Ortega Tejeda; their children, Pablo Tejeda, Jr. and wife Madalene, Sylvia Tejeda Howard, and Cynthia Tejeda Baldwin; grandchildren William Paul Tejeda, Adriana Marie Schneider, Michelle Vanessa Gonzalez, Olivia Ashton Munoz, William David Howard, Jr., Rhett Cameron Baldwin, and Leland Jordan Baldwin; great-grandchildren Ariel Tejeda, Jace Munoz, Hunter Tejeda, Aliyah Gonzalez, Case Tejeda, Asher Tejeda, Ty Gonzalez, Calvin Tejeda, Jaylin Gonzalez, Joy Tejeda, and Melody Tejeda. He is also survived by siblings, Maria Garcia, Victoria Martinez, Jesse Tejeda, and Delia Tejeda Linan and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A prayer service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Mission Park South Chapel, 1700 SE Military Dr., San Antonio, TX 78214. Family viewing will be from 4:00 to 4:30 pm and general viewing from 4:30 to 7:00pm. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00pm.
On Saturday, March 30, 2019 there will be a Mass held at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 16505 Kilowatt Rd, Elmendorf, TX 78112. Graveside and burial will follow the Mass at MissionBurial Park Cemetery South, 1700 SE Military Dr., San Antonio, TX 78214.
Our family and friends will gather for a reception after the burial in honor of Dad at 12 noon, March 30, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hall in Elmendorf, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 27, 2019