Pablo Z. Martinez went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Josefina, son Fermin.He is survived by his daughters – Rachel, Mary Jeanette (Gabriel), Rosemary, Margaret (Benito), sons Mark, Paul III (Becky), brother John; 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.Pablo was born on San Antonio's Westside. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School (1945). He served his country in World War II and worked at Kelly AFB for 35 years.Pablo embodied a Christian ideal of neighbor. He was a pillar of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church. His hard work brought opportunity to his family, friends, and neighbors. He was a good son, husband, father, brother, tio, padrino and friend. Dad touched many lives and will be missed. His legacy will live in our hearts, just like mom's, as we gather as family, friends, and neighbors.In lieu of flowers and in memory of Pablo Z. Martinez, please consider a gift in his name to St. John Berchmans Catholic School.

Trevino Funeral Home:

Thursday Visitation 5 to 7 PMThursday Rosary 7 PMFriday Mass 10 AM at

St. John Berchmans