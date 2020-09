Born Palma Jean Michaud on February 1, 1949. Died on September 3, 2020. She was friends to all that circled her. Loving mother of three, Denis, Jenny and Daniel. Also one grandson Justin. Loving wife of marriage to Anthony DelCiampo since April 20, 1998.

Palma was a warm giving women always had a zested sprit of life.. She was admired and loved by everyone she touched. The lord has called back the angel he sent. May you rest in peace knowing you excelled with any endeavor you under took.