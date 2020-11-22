Pamela Aramburu was called home to the Lord on November 7, 2020. Pamela was born, May 7, 1942 to William and Alcie Randle in St. Alexis Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio. The family lived in Cuyahoga Heights, a suburb of Cleveland. William was a fireman, plant operator and he also served as a city councilman for 20 years. Alcie was a homemaker, who gradually went back to nursing as their children reached their teens.

Pam attended Cuyahoga Heights School and was Secretary and Valedictorian of her graduating class of 1960. She chose the career path of a Registered Nurse and completed nursing school at Fairview Park School of Nursing in 1963. After graduation, she worked alongside her mother as a nurse at the St. Alexis Hospital. There Pam met her future husband Socrates Aramburu, a young intern from the Dominican Republic. They were married in 1965 and welcomed their first child the same year. In 1967, Socrates was called into service by the US Navy to serve as a stateside doctor during the Vietnam War. The family relocated to Camp Lejeune where they lived for 2 years.

Once Socrates finished his military service and everyone returned to Cleveland, Socrates completed his residency at the Cleveland Clinic. In 1970, the growing family moved to San Antonio, TX, where Socrates and Pam opened a medical practice. Pam assumed control of the business and administrative end of the practice. Soon after the kids began to leave the nest, Pam went back to college and earned both her BBA and MBA from Incarnate Word College. She worked as a nurse and medical office manager until her retirement in 2018.

In addition to being a working mom, Pam was an animal lover and volunteered as a docent for the San Antonio Zoo, feeding the animals and working with school groups on field trips. Pam was known for her gift of entertaining adults and children. She loved to celebrate holidays and important milestones. She was the "Kool Aid" mom – always ready with chocolate chip cookies and mini pizzas waiting for the kids after school let out. Pam enjoyed playing Monopoly with the kids, and arts & crafts with the grandkids. She excelled at planning pool parties, social events, family vacations, ski trips and cruises all over the world. She made sure every day was full of new activities to try.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, William Randle and her mother, Alcie Ott. She is survived by her husband, Socrates Aramburu; her children, Soc and Jan Aramburu, Christopher and Jennifer Aramburu, Anthony and Angi Aramburu, Jason and Jocelyn Aramburu; her grandchildren, Michael Aramburu, Alyssa Aramburu, Allison Aramburu, Penelope Aramburu, Calliope Aramburu, Cooper Aramburu, Soleil Aramburu; and her sister, Karen Randle.

The services will be private to limit COVID-19 exposure but will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m. on November 25, 2020. Please see her obituary at porterloring.com to view the livestream.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the San Antonio Zoo at www.sazoo.org/donate/

