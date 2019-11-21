Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penttila's Chapel by The Sea - Long Beach
1515 S. Pacific Ave
Long Beach, WA 98631
360-642-8885
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Sargeant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Gail Sargeant


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Gail Sargeant Obituary

Ocean Park, Washington resident of 24 years, Pamela Gail Sargeant, cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother went home to the Lord after a short battle with cancer on 11/2/19, surrounded by family in Astoria, OR. The daughter of Wendell and Thelma Williams of San Antonio, Texas, she was born on February 2, 1947. Pamela is preceded in death by her parents. Left behind to treasure her memory are her husband of 50 years, David; son, Terry Lee of Ocean Park and his wife Kimberly; two grandchildren, Ashley and Clayton; one great-granddaughter Autumn Daughter Wende Rene Thatcher of Salem, Oregon and husband Lonnie; three grandchildren Tristan, Cody, and Tabitha. Memorial will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm.; 23802 Pacific Way, Ocean Park. Her guest book is available at www.penttilaschapel.com

Published in Express-News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -