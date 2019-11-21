|
Ocean Park, Washington resident of 24 years, Pamela Gail Sargeant, cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother went home to the Lord after a short battle with cancer on 11/2/19, surrounded by family in Astoria, OR. The daughter of Wendell and Thelma Williams of San Antonio, Texas, she was born on February 2, 1947. Pamela is preceded in death by her parents. Left behind to treasure her memory are her husband of 50 years, David; son, Terry Lee of Ocean Park and his wife Kimberly; two grandchildren, Ashley and Clayton; one great-granddaughter Autumn Daughter Wende Rene Thatcher of Salem, Oregon and husband Lonnie; three grandchildren Tristan, Cody, and Tabitha. Memorial will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm.; 23802 Pacific Way, Ocean Park. Her guest book is available at www.penttilaschapel.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 21, 2019