Pamela M. Browne, age 79, of San Antonio, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.She was born on September 10, 1940 in Wiltshire, England. (As a small child she could recall events that occurred during World War II.) She was a lifeguard at Lackland AFB. Pamela would go to the Northside Aquatic Center every day for an hour to swim. She was a happy person and always in a good mood. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond John and Queenie Rebbeck Sellwood. She is survived by her husband, Ted Q. Browne; Daughters, Kristen Vasquez, Karen Lewis, and Deborah De La Cruz; Brothers, Gary Sellwood and Roy Sellwood. She was highly intelligent and athletic.She was popular, loved people, and life. She had sound judgement, was very level-headed and intuitive. She loved her children to the moon and back. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Arrangements with