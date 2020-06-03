Pamela M. Browne
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela M. Browne, age 79, of San Antonio, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.She was born on September 10, 1940 in Wiltshire, England. (As a small child she could recall events that occurred during World War II.) She was a lifeguard at Lackland AFB. Pamela would go to the Northside Aquatic Center every day for an hour to swim. She was a happy person and always in a good mood. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond John and Queenie Rebbeck Sellwood. She is survived by her husband, Ted Q. Browne; Daughters, Kristen Vasquez, Karen Lewis, and Deborah De La Cruz; Brothers, Gary Sellwood and Roy Sellwood. She was highly intelligent and athletic.She was popular, loved people, and life. She had sound judgement, was very level-headed and intuitive. She loved her children to the moon and back. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Arrangements with


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
I knew Pam for several years and would see her at the pool a lot. She was a warm and loving person and always laughing. She will be greatly missed. May God be with her family at this most difficult time.
Darlene Haase
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved