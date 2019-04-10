|
August 21, 1937 - April 2, 2019
Parthenia Wetonna Atherton was born on August 21, 1937 to E.L. and Vergie Underwood of Lewisville, Texas. Tonna, as she was best known by her family and friends, attended Lewisville High School in 1956 and then graduated from North Texas State University in 1959 with her degree in Education. Always one to put the needs of others before herself, Tonna then pursued an advanced degree in Deaf Education at Texas Woman's University, in Denton. Her life's work would revolve around what she learned at TWC as she would eventually become a supervisory teacher and later an itinerant teacher for the Deaf in the San Antonio independent school district. Through her compassion and tenderness, she advocated for the lives of so many during her 50-year tenure working with the deaf. In August of 1958, she married Hugh T. Atherton, Jr. and they remained so until his passing in 1998. She would describe Hugh as the love of her life and when reminiscing about their lives together, would glow as though they had just met. Together, they lovingly raised their two boys, traveled the world, built a beautiful home in San Antonio, and set a wonderful example of what life can be like in a loving, faith-based marriage. Starting their careers first in Ft. Worth, she and Hugh then moved with their son Bud to Albuquerque and eventually settled in San Antonio, where they had their second son, Rick. She was a Member of Alpha Delta Kappa Educators Sorority and a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Tonna is survived by her Brother Edwin (Pete) Underwood and his wife Nellva, her two sons, Hugh Travis Atherton, III (Bud) and Richard Edwin Atherton (Rick) & his wife Stacey, her four Grandsons,and first Granddaughter whom she was lucky enough to hold prior to her passing. Tonna was most excited about her soon to be born, first Great-Grandson, Austin. All those whom had the pleasure of knowing Tonna felt truly blessed at the honor, as it was so obvious she felt the same blessings knowing them. She remained steadfast in her faith and took solace in her life to come. A service to celebrate Tonna's life will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Please consider donations to the in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019