January 21, 1943 - April 30, 2019
Pascual Mario Guajardo (Mayo), was a Master Electrician, owner of Two Twenty Electric Co. for over 50 years. Went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born January 21, 1943 in Candela, Coahuila Mexico. He is preceded in death by his son Mario Enrique Guajardo; daughter in law Deborah Guajardo; parents Santiago & Josefina Guajardo; father in law Henry Escobar. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Carmen E. Guajardo; daughter Aurora E. Guajardo-Rodriguez (Dave); son Pascual E. Guajardo; brothers Santiago (Raquel) Guajardo; Guillermo (Eunice) Guajardo; sisters Yolanda Yebra, Olga (Leonard) Arellano, Candelaria (Gilbert) Gonzales, California Ilda (John) Ramirez; numerous nieces, nephews & family members and friends. He will live forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed. We would also like to give special thanks for all the care & support we received from his sister Olga, our neighbors, friend Edward Palacios, Jr., Dr. Manuel Quiñones & staff, St. Lukes Hospital and Kindred Hospice Care.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment at Mission Burial Park South. We would also like to thank our pallbearers.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019