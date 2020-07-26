1/1
Pasquale Michael "Pat" Benigno
1930 - 2020
CAPT Pasquale "Pat" Michael Benigno, 89, of Blue Skies of Texas in San Antonio, passed away on July 19, 2020.

He was born October 20, 1930 in Irvington, NJ. Pat graduated from Seton Hall in West Orange, NJ and received a Masters from Franciscan University in Steubenville, OH. Pat served twenty years in the US Coast Guard and forty years as a Catholic deacon. He was married to Emma Ruth Brown of Statesboro, GA for fifty-eight years. Survivors include daughters Kristin Buxton (James) and Cynthia Archer (Tim), and 10 grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio and Speranza Benigno, wife Ruth, and sisters, Julie Ritacco and Rae Monte.

Public Visitation will be August 2, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Castroville at 4pm with Holy Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection at 5pm. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be August 3, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Church attendance is limited to 120 for Mass and 25 at graveside.

Social distancing and face coverings required. Memorials may be made in Pat's memory to Catholic Charities or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
