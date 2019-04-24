|
|
April 17, 1925 - April 19, 2019
Pasqualina Centofanti, age 94, passed away on Friday, April 19 in San Antonio.
She was born on April 17, 1925 in Naples, Italy to Antonio Cucco and Filomena Esposito. She was the original founder of Luciano Rest- aurants.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Salvatore Centofanti.
Pasqualina is survived by her children, Bianca Centofanti, Gennaro Centofanti and Lucio Centofanti; and sister, Anna DiMeo.
MASS
THURSDAY,
APRIL 25, 2019
10:30 A.M.
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
3303 URBAN CREST DR
Father O'Brien will officiate.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019