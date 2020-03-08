|
Pat Legan of San Antonio, successful businessman, civic leader, renaissance man and pillar of the community peacefully passed away Monday March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving children. Pat was born in San Antonio 01/07/1921 at his parents' home at 703 Carson St., very close to the Ft. Sam Houston Quadrangle. He lived his 99 years to its fullest. He excelled academically at Central Catholic High School. His extracurriculars included public speaking, debate and sports, and he was editor of the student newspaper. His greatest accomplishment was to win the heart of Dorothy Lehr at the age of 16. They would marry in 1944. He enrolled at St. Mary's University in 1938 and earned two degrees, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law. He served in the Army during World War II and on his return attended St. Mary's Law School, graduating in 1946.
He passed the State Bar exam with the highest grade recorded. While practicing law, he also taught evenings at St. Mary's Law School. He would later be recognized as a distinguished alumnus for both the undergraduate school and the law school. In 1958, he was hired as CEO of Ray Ellison Homebuilding and led the company to become the largest homebuilder in South Texas before his retirement in 1971 at the age of 50. He never really retired. His boundless energy, intellect, integrity and commitment to the betterment of San Antonio is reflected by the numerous boards in which he served as chairman or president, including City Public Service, the Federal Reserve Board (San Antonio Branch), the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Boy Scouts Alamo Area Council, St. Mary's University, Centro 21, Club Giraud and many others. He would tell you that his greatest success and joy was watching his family grow. He and Dorothy raised six children and gave loving guidance to seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. His wife Dorothy preceded him in death in 2005. He is survived by his children and spouses, Michael Legan, Kathryn Legan, Martha Legan, Gary Legan, Janet Huffman (Steve), and Carol Jones (Steve), his grandchildren and their spouses, Erin Highley (Jeff), Shawn Huffman (Marissa), Lauren Spalten (Alan), Nick Kocher, Chris Kocher, Tom Legan (Jessica), Jennifer Crouch (Wes), great grandchildren, Makenna, Maddie, and Steven Huffman, Kate and Lillie Highley, Clara, Henry and Natalie Spalten, Derrick Legan, Ethan and Ryan Crouch. A private memorial service will be held for family members. You are invited to signThe guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
