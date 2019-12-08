|
|
Pat Woolley passed away on December 3, 2019, at home in the presence of family at the age of 85. Pat was born to Wesley Leonard and Katherine Poore in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jerry Woods; and beloved daughter-in-law, Justina Tardy Schmidt. Pat is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert E. Woolley; sons, Randy Schmidt and Scott Schmidt (Carol McDonald); grandson Trey (Courtney) Knopp; extended family, Senada and Ed Konsol, Ivica Yurishich, Dejan, Davor and Mario Jurisic. Pat was deeply religious and was a member of Grace Presbyterian for over 50 years, singing in the choir and serving on many committees. An avid reader, she also enjoyed opera, symphony and the arts. Perhaps more than anything, Pat was interested in meeting people and sharing new ideas. A champion of the little guy, there was no one better to have in your corner. Her sweet smile was inviting to all, especially children. She loved them and they were drawn to her. While being very private with her religious and political views, Pat shared the feelings of love, peace and eternal optimism with all.MEMORIAL SERVICETHURSDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2019 2:00 PMGRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 950 DONALDSON
Rev. Lorna Jean Miller "LJ" will be officiating.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019