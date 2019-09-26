|
|
September 15, 1933 - September 23, 2019
Patricia Ann Burton, loving wife, mother and grandmother was born on September 15, 1933 and went to be with Our Lord and Savior on September 23, 2019. She was a woman who loved, caring and attending to the needs of her large family. Patricia is survived by her loving husband B.J. Burton, daughter, Leslyn Petersen, sons, Felton Randal II, Rodney Randal and wife Virginia, Guy Randal and wife Doreen, Kelly Randal and wife Judy, Vincent Randal and wife Marie, David Randal and wife Candice ; 18 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
SERVICES
Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Church services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Boerne, followed by interment at Mission Burial Park North followed by a reception at First Baptist Church of Boerne.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 26, 2019