Patricia Ann Fullen Jarrett, 79, entered our Lord's eternal rest on August 9, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Born May 30, 1941 in Gorman, Texas to Thaddeus Milton Fullen and Juanita Mae (Cummings) Fullen, she graduated from Eastland HS in 1959.

Patricia married Jaye C. Jarrett in 1959 and shared 59 years together. They enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Enthusiasm for hunting began early with family and continued through her life. Other hobbies: reading, cooking and gardening.

In dedication to Christ, she served in leadership at Coker United Methodist Church, Bible Study Fellowship, Rafiki, and PEO.

After raising her family, Patricia worked at The Shepherd Shop and Rafiki Foundation. These opportunities let her share Christ's love. Her deepest longing was for all to know God's grace, Christ's love and His gift of eternal life.

Preceded in death by her husband and parents, she is survived by her children: Tami Plummer and husband, Jim; Lisa Richter and husband, Kris

and son, John Jarrett; grandchildren: Jarrett and Kristina Richter; brother, James Fullen; niece, Kelleye Fullen Stuart and husband, Gary and sons: Zachry and Grayson Stuart; nephew, Tracy Fullen and wife, Kimberly and daughters: Kandra and Taylar Fullen; and cousins.

A private graveside service will be at the Cemetery in Eastland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rafiki Foundation and Coker United Methodist Church.

