Patricia Ann (Fullen) Jarrett
1941 - 2020
Patricia Ann Fullen Jarrett, 79, entered our Lord's eternal rest on August 9, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Born May 30, 1941 in Gorman, Texas to Thaddeus Milton Fullen and Juanita Mae (Cummings) Fullen, she graduated from Eastland HS in 1959.

Patricia married Jaye C. Jarrett in 1959 and shared 59 years together. They enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Enthusiasm for hunting began early with family and continued through her life. Other hobbies: reading, cooking and gardening.

In dedication to Christ, she served in leadership at Coker United Methodist Church, Bible Study Fellowship, Rafiki, and PEO.

After raising her family, Patricia worked at The Shepherd Shop and Rafiki Foundation. These opportunities let her share Christ's love. Her deepest longing was for all to know God's grace, Christ's love and His gift of eternal life.

Preceded in death by her husband and parents, she is survived by her children: Tami Plummer and husband, Jim; Lisa Richter and husband, Kris

and son, John Jarrett; grandchildren: Jarrett and Kristina Richter; brother, James Fullen; niece, Kelleye Fullen Stuart and husband, Gary and sons: Zachry and Grayson Stuart; nephew, Tracy Fullen and wife, Kimberly and daughters: Kandra and Taylar Fullen; and cousins.

A private graveside service will be at the Cemetery in Eastland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rafiki Foundation and Coker United Methodist Church.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
I so remember Mr. Jarrett from our summers spent at Lake Leon. She was always so nice! Such a beautiful lady. I know she will be missed by so many.
Mary Ross(Thomas)
August 16, 2020
Dear Tami, Lisa, John, We remember your mom from meeting her several times at the pool party. It was easy to see she was a delightful force of nature. Also easy to see where you kids get your wonderful sense of humor and looks! She had a delightfully quick smile and an excellent conversationalist . The world is a smaller place because of her passing. Please know she is watching over you now from a better place.
Chuck and Jackie Duke/Zipp
Friend
August 16, 2020
Dear Tami, Lisa & John,
It is with great sadness that I receive news of your Mother's passing...I was blessed to share friendship and love with your parents for more than 40 years...What gives us all comfort is the knowledge that your mother and father are reunited in the presence of GOD...My thoughts and love are with each of you.
Hank Berez
Family Friend
August 15, 2020
I was very lucky because I knew Patricia through working with her dad and brother at Fullen Motor Company. She was one of the sweetest ladies I've ever met. Heaven has gained a sweet, sweet angel. She will be missed. Prayers and hugs to all her family. Lynn Fisher
Lynn Fisher
Family Friend
August 14, 2020
We are very saddened to hear of the loss of sweet Patricia. She was so lovely and will be missed. Our family will be lifting you and your families up in prayer during this time and in the coming days. May you be filled with God's peace and comfort. Love, Chelle, Eric, Bruce and Olivia Chuber
Chelle Chuber
Friend
August 13, 2020
There are few people in my life who can compare to Patricia. Her knowledge of God's Word and ability to apply it in every instance was honoring to God and a rich present to those who listened. She loved the Lord Jesus and spoke of Him as her Savior and her friend. He held her hand tightly those last months as she waited to go with Him. Rejoice Patricia! Rejoice in His presence. You will be missed in so many ways.
Jancie Pinckney
Friend
August 12, 2020
Dear Tami, Lisa & John,

I share in the joy of your precious Mother's presence bringing joy & love in Heaven as she is welcomed by all the family & friends who dearly love her & welcome her home.

What a vacancy will be felt on this side of Heaven as you & all the family deal with the absence of her presence & love. I am so very sorry & my heart hurts for your loss.

Patricia blessed my life by her knowledge of Scripture & always encouraged me to read & memorize it. She helped explain the meaning of many verses when I just could not understand it. She was always there to help me have a greater love for Jesus. She will be dearly missed by all of us whose lives she touched.

Love in Christ,
Diane
Diane English
Friend
August 12, 2020
Patricia was a wonderful part of our Rafiki Foundation team for many years. Her great smile and attitude and work ethic made her a joy to serve with. We wish she could have moved with us to Florida! She always had such joy and had a great servant heart. She also has faithfully supported the ministry for years in many ways. Our deepest sympathy to her family and close friends there in Texas and we thank the Lord that she is with her Savior whom she served faithfully for many years. Love to you all, Karen Elliott, Executive Director - Rafiki Foundation
Karen Elliott
Friend
August 12, 2020
I miss you already. You were my idol as a little girl at the lake. As I grew up we became sisters. i love you and will never ever think of the 4th of July without thinking of you. RIP Tricia. Love you, boogie
Boogie Tyson
Family Friend
August 11, 2020
Beth
Beth King
Family Friend
August 11, 2020
To all Patricia's family and our friends ... such a loving, caring and Christian lady! She will truly be missed! Love, prayers and condolences Bill & Vickie Moore & Family
Bill & Vickie Moore
Friend
