Patricia Ann Kuchesky was born on February 15, 1942 in Albany, NY to Margaret and Harold Connelly. She was a graduate of Shaker High School, Latham, NY, and Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Albany, NY. She utilized her RN degree in hospitals across the US, and retired from the Texas Center for Infectious Disease. She was a dedicated, loving mother to her family and a friend to many. She leaves her husband, Martin, her sons Michael and Mark, and her brother David (Marie) Connelly of Ewing, NJ. She was pre-deceased by her parents and her son John.
The family has elected to defer services to a later date due to the current health situation.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020